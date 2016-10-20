1,500 ‘abhishekam’ tickets in Srisailam daily, says EO

Srisailam temple will issue 1,500 tickets every day for ‘abhishekam’ costing Rs. 1,500 during the Karthika Masotsavam to be conducted in the temple from October 31 to November 29, temple Executive Officer N. Bharat Gupta said on Wednesday. ‘Abhishekam’ would be performed to Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy daily and on special occasions like Mondays, Pournami, Ekadasi and Masa Sivaratri, he said in a statement.

In view of the pilgrim rush and ‘sarva darsanam’, limited number of persons were being given tickets for performing ‘abhishekam’ in the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, he added.

Pilgrims can book the ‘abhishekam’ tickets online on website www.srisailamonline.com, Mr. Gupta said and urged devotees to avail the opportunity.