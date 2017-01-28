150-year-old British era forest track in Seshachalam reopened

The 50-km forest road—laid by the British across valleys, slopes and peaks of Seshachalam hills spread over Chittoor and Kadapa districts—has been reopened. But, the rugged yet motorable road is strictly for use by forest officials.

The 150-year-old road between Railway Kodur and Tirumala hills saw its glory during 1870-1940. The road used to command an area of over 75,000 hectares, besides connecting almost all vital forest routes in the Seshachalam hills, covering Pulibonu, Talakona, Chamla valley in Chittoor district, and Rajampeta and Kadapa divisions. After Independence, the road became disused. In the late 1980s, the track was closed at Muderlakurava slope, following landslides in the serpentine ghat section.

The belt between Railway Kodur and Tirumala remained pristine for several decades owing to its inaccessible nature. It turned vulnerable with the movement of red sanders woodcutters from Tamil Nadu. In spite of their huge influx, the terrain almost retains its glory.

Six months ago, Divisional Forest Officer (Tirupati Wildlife Circle), T.V. Subba Reddy, initiated a plan to revive the road. With limited workforce of forest personnel, mostly on outsourcing, the long-piled up earth mounds were removed from the serpentine ghat section, with its six hairpin bends. Obstacles such as small trees and undergrowth were cleared. The entire work had cost just ₹20 lakh to the Forest Department.

On January 24, the two-day trial run was successfully conducted from Tirumala to Pullampeta foothills village in Kadapa district.

The DFO told The Hindu: “We are extremely happy to see the good old hill track of the British Raj coming alive again. This road reflects the concept of foolproof forest management. Covering valleys and slopes in Seshachalam hills over 50 km distance is not a joke. It is an engineering marvel. For security reasons, we are limiting the use of the road only to forest officials. We have to improve it further at some steep areas,” he said.

To help research

It was observed that though the Central teams from the Survey of India, archaeology and environmental wings arrive in Seshachalam for research purposes, many a time they had returned without accomplishing their tasks owing to the inaccessible terrain.

“Now, we can permit these teams to carry out their work in the hills. By using this track, we can also easily move from one place to another all over Seshachalam hills, by cutting down distance and time factors. Felling of red sanders could be tackled to the maximum extent now. Our base camps in the deep forests could be well maintained and connectivity to various difficult spots such as Pulagurapenta, Kangi Madugu, Moghilipenta, Junction Point and Annadammula Banda is made more clear,” the official said. This terrain remains the favourite haunt of wild elephants and panthers. “At present, as many as 26 wild elephants are moving in this belt,” Mr. Reddy said.