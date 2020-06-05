150 people arrested for protest near LG Polymers plant

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 June 2020 13:03 IST

The protest was held as part of World Environment Day as also to demand the arrest of the LG management in the May 7 incident of chemical leak that killed 12 people.

About 150 people, including CPI (M) party leaders, local villagers and environment activists, were arrested when they tried to form a human chain near LG Polymers India plant at R.R. Venkatapuram, here on June 5.

The protest was held as part of World Environment Day as also to demand the arrest of the LG management.

Advertising

Advertising

“It was a silent protest and we just wanted to highlight the damage caused to the environment and loss of human life by the LG Polymers India plant, but the police arrested us and disrupted the protest, which was part of a global protest,” said CPI (M) State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao.

It may be recollected that on May 7, styrene monomer vapour leaked from the LG plant in R.R. Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam at around 3 a.m. killing 12 people and hospitalising over 500.

The incident gathered global attention and protests were organised worldwide, including on June 5 — on the occasion of World Environment Day.

“It was part of a global protest and a silent human chain was formed in Seoul in South Korea, Singapore, Germany, Malaysia and other countries, and they were not arrested. Why should we be arrested for the negligence of an MNC,” questioned Mr. Rao.

While some of the leaders were arrested as early as 5 a.m. when they tried to reach the chemical plant, others were arrested near the protest site at R.R. Venkatapuram.

About 150 persons were arrested and sent to different police stations.

The left and environment activists said that their prime demand was arresting the management of the LG Plant and closure or shifting of the plant.

All reports including that of the NGT clearly specifies negligence on part of the company, but still the police has not arrested any person or booked a strong case against the management, said Lokanathan, District Secretary, CPI (M).