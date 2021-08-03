150 limit for weddings, no crowds at religious events, says CM

Vijayawada

03 August 2021 00:52 IST

Jagan stresses COVID protocols, vaccination to check COVID-19

Stressing the need for greater awareness about the importance of vaccination and COVID-appropriate behaviour, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered that not more than 150 people should be allowed to attend marriages and religious events to have no crowds at all in order to check the spread of the pandemic.

He instructed the officials to give priority to vaccinating people aged above 45 years and pregnant women, and teachers keeping in view the planned reopening of schools on August 16, and to expedite the development works in hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

Addressing a meeting on COVID containment measures and the implementation of Nadu-Nedu in hospitals on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted the COVID protocols to be strictly followed and comprehensive guidelines issued on the overall situation arising from the pandemic. He suggested that only RT-PCR tests be done to achieve accurate results and to continue the fever surveys.

The Chief Minister said health records of people must be mapped in villages and made available at village clinics for better disease surveillance. He said establishment of village clinics should be completed by December.

Officials told the Chief Minister that 12 types of primary treatment methods, 14 types of tests and 65 types of medicines would be available at village clinics. The doctors and paramedics in those clinics would have 67 types of basic medical equipment at their disposal.

Medical colleges

Officials of the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department told Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that the construction of medical colleges at Paderu, Vizianagaram, Piduguralla and Machilipatnam had begun.

The medical colleges proposed to be set up at Anakapalle and Nandyal were mired in court cases as PILs were filed on land issues. The works related to the construction of medical colleges at Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Palakollu, Eluru, Bapatla, Markapuram, Madanapalli, Penukonda and Adoni were poised to commence soon.

The Chief Minister told the officials that the government hospitals should be on a par with corporate hospitals on completion of the works under Nadu-Nedu.