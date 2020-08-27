1.50 lakh likely to attend A.P. Secretariat exams

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 August 2020 23:15 IST

Candidates with COVID-19 symptoms to be seated in separate rooms

Collector V. Vinay Chand said that around 1.50 lakh candidates are expected to attend the Grama/Ward Sachivalayam recruitment examinations which are scheduled to be held from September 20 to 26.

Eight clusters have been formed and 330 centres identified in the district for the conduct of the examinations, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Vinay Chand chaired a review meeting with officials to discuss preparedness for the conduct of the examinations.

He asked officials to arrange trunk boxes and other required material for the examinations from September 1. He called for proper planning and identifying route maps to bring material from strong rooms to examination centres on September 18.

“In the Agency areas, officials should make note of the weather and make necessary arrangements to shift materials. Officials should also arrange vehicles during that period,” the Collector said. He also sought cooperation between various departments in organising the examinations.

COVID-19 precautions

On August 26, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana asked staff from various departments of GVMC to take precautionary measures at the centres due to COVID-19.

“Adequate amount of hand sanitisers, masks should be stocked. Social distancing should be ensured at the centres. If any candidate is found to be having symptoms of COVID-19, their examination should be conducted in a separate room,” she said, adding that staff will also be provided masks and sanitiser. Ms Srijana also asked officials to sanitise rooms before and after the examinations.