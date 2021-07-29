150 COVID cocktail injections administered at Manipal

Manipal Hospitals has administered the COVID-19 cocktail antibody injections to 150 patients so far. The hospital claims that it was the highest number of patients treated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with the cocktail injections by Cipla and Roche. The first injection was administered on June 1, 2021 at the hospital.

In a release, consultant pulmonoglosit G. Uday Kiran said the cocktail injections were given to patients at high risk with comorbidities such as diabetes, heart disease, chronic kidney and lung diseases.

Consultant interventional pulmonologist Lokesh Gutta said that antibody cocktail injection which was a combination of two recombinant human IgG1 Monoclonal antibodies was mainly advantageous to patients with mild symptoms and having existing comorbidities. He said there was zero mortality among the 150 people administered the drug.

He said that therapy would help high-risk patients before their condition worsend, reduced the risk of hospitalisation by 90% and shortened the duration of symptoms by four days. Hospital director Kantipudi Sudhakar said they were witnessing an increase in demand for the cocktail injection which was administered in a single dose.