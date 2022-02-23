‘150 ASHA workers died of COVID, ill-health in A.P.’

No compensation has been paid to bereaved families, allege leaders

More than 150 ASHA workers died due to COVID-19 and ill-health but the government has not paid compensation to the bereaved families, leaders of the ASHA Workers’ Association alleged.

Many ASHA and community health workers discharged COVID-19 duties during the first, second and third waves of the pandemic, and suffered in the process. But the government has paid compensation only to three ASHA workers who died of COVID-19, they alleged.

ASHA workers were facing heavy workload and there were no maternity benefits. Staff were attending to their duties even while they were pregnant, and they were facing severe problems while discharging their duties in the tribal hamlets of Agency areas and in the island villages, said ASHA Workers’ Association State general secretary K. Dhanalakshmi.

Several ASHA workers were suffering from health disorders but there were no proper medical facilities. They were suffering from stress due to long working hours, an ASHA worker C. Suseela of Krishna district said.

“We are attending to all government works, Pulse Polio Immunisation (PPI), COVID-19 vaccination and other works. But, the government failed to fulfill its promise on wages and benefits,” an association leader N. Pushpa of West Godavari district said.