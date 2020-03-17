15-year-old girl found dead at Pendurthi

A 15-year old girl was found dead in tank near a quarry at Pulaganipalem area under Pendurthi police station limits here on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as K. Pranathi (15), a Class IX student of Vikalangula Colony, Pulaganipalem.
According to Pendurthi Inspector K. Suryanarayana, on March 15, Pranathi had left home after her mother scolded her over an issue. As the girl did not return, parents started to search for her. On March 16, father of the girl, Kothuru Suryanarayana lodged a complaint with the Pendurthi police.
On March 17, family members found her body floating in a tank near quarry at Pulaganipalem.
Police have registered a case under Section 174 CrPC. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.
