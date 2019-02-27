15-year-old girl allegedly raped at Cheedikada

A 40-year old person allegedly raped a 15-year-old minor girl at Thuruvolu village under Cheedikada police station limits in Chodavaram Circle of Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

According to complaint received by the Cheedikada police, the accused GK Babu is a teacher working in a school at LN Puram village.

As per reports, the victim, a Class IX student, was on her way to school from Vakapalle to Thuruvolu.

After she missed an auto-rickshaw, she was waiting for another, when the accused had come on bike and offered lift.

‘Offered ride’

Police said that as per the victim's statement, the accused told her that he was also a teacher in another school and he could help her by dropping at the school.

After the girl boarded his bike, Mr. Babu took her to an isolated place, which is about two to three km far from her school and allegedly raped her.

The Cheedikada Police had received complaint from the victim and her family at around 1.30 p.m.

“We are yet to ascertain facts in the case. The girl has been sent for medical examination,” said Mr. Butchiraju, Chodavaram Circle Inspector.

Case registered

Sources said that the accused has been brought to the police station and is being questioned. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.