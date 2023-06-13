HamberMenu
15-year-old boy from Telangana drowns in Munneru stream

Randev was a native of Chandrugonda village in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana

June 13, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Rajulapudi Srinivas

Fifteen-year-old boy was washed away while bathing in the Munneru water stream near the Sri Lakshmi Tirupatamma Ammavari temple at Penuganchiprolu in NTR District, on Monday.

He was identified as Randev, a native of Chandrugonda village in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana and had come to the temple with his family members.

Police, along with the villagers, launched a search for the boy’s body.

In another incident, an auto driver, Hemanth Kumar (22), drowned in the sea while trying to take a selfie on the beach near Machilipatnam.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / death / accident (general)

