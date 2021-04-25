Andhra Pradesh

15 pvt. hospitals designated for COVID treatment

The State government has designated 15 private hospitals as COVID hospitals in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram cities in East Godavari district in view of the rising number of cases.

By Sunday, 27 hospitals, including three government hospitals, have been designated as COVID-19 hospitals to provide critical care for those battling for life with COVID in the district.

The COVID-19 services had been made available in the designated hospitals from Sunday and coordinators appointed to each private hospital to ensure better services and monitor the situation.

In an official release, Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said the coordinators would register cases, maintain data on discharge of patients and run helpdesks to guide patients round the clock.

In Rajamahendravaram, Gandhi Hospitals, Annapurna Hospital, Sri Ravi Hospital and R.S. Neuro Multi Specialty hospitals have been designated as COVID hospitals.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2021 11:16:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/15-pvt-hospitals-designated-for-covid-treatment/article34408937.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY