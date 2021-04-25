15 private hospitals designated for COVID treatment in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram

Helpdesk set up in all the hospitals to monitor the situation 24x7.

The State government has designated 15 private hospitals as COVID hospitals in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram cities in East Godavari district to tackle the spread of the dreaded disease.

By Sunday, as many as 27 hospitals including three government hospitals have been designated as COVID-19 hospitals, providing critical care treatment for those battling for life with the COVID in the district.

The COVID-19 services are available in the designated hospitals from Sunday and coordinators have been appointed to each private hospital, ensuring better medical services, apart from monitoring the COVID care mechanism.

In an official release, East Godavari Collector D.Muralidhar has said that the hospital coordinators deployed at the designated private hospitals would register Covid cases, maintain data on the discharge of the patients and run help desks to guide the patients round the clock. The help desks would be run under the aegis of the District Coordinator of Hospitals Services.

In Rajamahendravaram city, Gandhi Hospitals, Annapurna Hospital, Sri Ravi Hospital and R.S.Neuro Multi Specialty hospitals have been designated as COVID hospitals.