15 persons hurt as bus, truck collide in E. Godavari Agency

At least 15 persons have been injured as an APSRTC bus and a lorry collided on the Maredumilli-Chintoor ghat road near Jalatarangani area in East Godavari Agency on Monday. The bus driver suffered minor injuries.

The incident had occurred while the bus was heading from Maredumilli to Gokavaram. The lorry was heading towards Chhattisgarh via Chintoor.

According to East Godavari police, the 15 injured persons have been admitted to the government hospital in Maredumilli.

Police registered a case and an investigation is on.