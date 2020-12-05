15 passengers injured as private bus overturns

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 December 2020 19:24 IST

Fifteen passengers were injured when a private bus overturned after reportedly being hit by a speeding lorry near Car Shed Junction at PM Palem in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Saturday.

The police said the bus was coming to Visakhapatnam from Berhampur (Odisha). The incident occurred when it was stopped at Car Shed Junction to unload some parcels. Due to the impact, the bus fell on the service road and overturned. Among 50 passengers in the bus, 15 suffered minor injuries and they are safe, the police said.

