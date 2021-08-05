15 out of 65 mandals in Chittoor have positivity rate above 5%

The district reported 433 cases in one day, highest in the last one month

Chittoor district on Wednesday recorded 433 COVID-19 cases, highest in the last one month. According to officials, as many as 15 out of 65 mandals in the district have above 5% positivity rate, and many more have touched the 4%-mark.

In view of the rising cases, District Collector M. Hari Narayanan instructed the district medical and health department to intensify the vaccination drive, adding that top priority should be given to elderly persons, pregnant women and mothers with children aged below five.

The Collector said the staff on COVID-19 duties at the vaccination centres, care centres and hospitals should focus on enforcing the COVID-appropriate behaviour. “Those coming for the jabs and for regular ailments should not be allowed entry if they do not have face-masks on,” he said.

Officials observed that though there was a downward trend in the district’s daily tally from a fortnight, the graph took a sudden upward move on Wednesday.

Active cases

The number of active cases, which remained below 2,000 till mid-July, rose to 3,129 on Wednesday. The cumulative tally rose to 2.32 lakh, followed by 1,752 casualties, which is the highest in the State. The statistics of COVID-19 incidence showed that the number of new infections, which plummeted to below 60 collectively in Tirupati and Chittoor municipal corporations and six municipalities till mid-July, had shot up to 137 cases on Wednesday, while the rural side continues to take the lion’s share of the daily count.

The municipal corporations of Tirupati and Chittoor reported 108 cases, while Srikalahasti municipality, which had logged less than 5 cases last month, reported 15. Mandals bordering with Tamil Nadu too have started projecting an increasing graph of daily cases.