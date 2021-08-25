15 new deaths, over 1,200 new cases reported in State

VIJAYAWADA

25 August 2021 01:42 IST

70% of active cases in five districts

COVID-19 claimed 15 lives in the State in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. During the same period, 1,248 new infections were reported, while 1,715 patients recovered. The cumulative tally increased to 20,04,590 and the death toll reached 13,750.

The total recoveries increased to 19,77,163 and the recovery rate was at 98.63%. The number of active cases came down to 13,677 and 70% of them were in five districts of Nellore (2,259), Krishna (2,148), East Godavari (2,076), Chittoor (1,692) and Prakasam (1,387). In Anantapur and Kurnool, there were only 118 and 117 active cases respectively.

The daily positivity rate of the 58,890 samples tested in the past day was 2.12% while the overall positivity rate of 2.61 crore samples tested was 7.65%.

New cases

Krishna and Chittoor districts reported three deaths each while Nellore, East Godavari and Prakasam reported two deaths each. West Godavari, Srikakulam and Kurnool reported one death each. Five districts reported no death in the past day.

West Godavari reported 238 new infections and seven districts reported new infections in two digits. It was followed by Chittoor (166), Krishna (148), Guntur (130), Nellore (120), Srikakulam (75), Visakhapatnam (67), East Godavari (66), Vizianagaram (45), Anantapur (31), Kurnool (25) and Kadapa (19).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,84,250), Chittoor (2,36,563), West Godavari (1,73,367), Guntur (1,71,663), Anantapur (1,56,978), Visakhapatnam (1,54,449), Nellore (1,39,080), Prakasam (1,32,832), Kurnool (1,23,714), Srikakulam (1,21,781), Krishna (1,12,764), Kadapa (1,12,079) and Vizianagaram (82,175).