Andhra Pradesh reports 15 new COVID-19 positive cases, tally goes up to 329

Nearly half the patients are in the of 21-40 years age group, while next big one is in the 41-60 years age group

Fifteen new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported overnight from three districts across the State taking the total tally to 329. Nellore and Krishna districts which already have several positive cases reported six fresh cases each and Chittoor reported three new cases, according to the 10 am bulletin.

The Health Department has stated 48 per cent of the total COVID-19 patients are of the 21-40 years age group and 36 per cent of them are of the 41-60 age group, while eight per cent each are those above 60 years and below 20 years.

Most cases from Kurnool

With 74 cases Kurnool accounts for the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases so far in the State. It is followed by Nellore (49), Guntur (41), Krishna (35), Kadapa (28), Prakasam (24), West Godavari (21), Visakhapatnam (20), Chittoor (20), East Godavari (11), and Anantapur (6). So far six people have recovered and been discharged while four people died.

The State has tested close to 5,000 samples since the beginning, and is preparing for targeted testing of symptomatic persons, health care personnel, and sanitation workers besides people in the containment zones from where a number of positive cases have been reported so far.

