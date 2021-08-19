15 more succumb to COVID in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

19 August 2021 00:39 IST

Active cases came down to 15,944; toll up to 13,9686

The State reported 15 deaths due to COVID and 1,433 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The toll and infection tally increased to 13,686 and 19,97,102 respectively.

The number of active cases came down to 15,944 as 1,815 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 19,67,472 and 98.52% respectively.

The daily positivity rate of 68,041 samples tested was 2.11% and the overall positivity rate of 2.58 crore samples was 7.73%.

Chittoor and Krishna reported three new deaths each while Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam reported two each. East Godavari, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported one death each. Five districts witnessed no death in the past day.

West Godavari reported 216 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (204), Nellore (194), Krishna (138), Guntur (137), East Godavari (137), Prakasam (104), Kadapa (79), Visakhapatnam (70), Vizianagaram (70), Srikakulam (39), Anantapur (29) and Kurnool (16).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,83,139), Chittoor (2,35,610), West Godavari (1,72,541), Guntur (1,70,978), Anantapur (1,56,838), Visakhapatnam (1,53,965), Nellore (1,38,104), Prakasam (1,32,177), Kurnool (1,23,628), Srikakulam (1,21,532), Krishna (1,11,985), Kadapa (1,11,771) and Vizianagaram (81,939).