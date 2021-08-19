Andhra Pradesh

15 more succumb to COVID in A.P.

People waiting for their turns at a COVID-19 vaccine centre at Gunadala in Vijayawada on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The State reported 15 deaths due to COVID and 1,433 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The toll and infection tally increased to 13,686 and 19,97,102 respectively.

The number of active cases came down to 15,944 as 1,815 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 19,67,472 and 98.52% respectively.

The daily positivity rate of 68,041 samples tested was 2.11% and the overall positivity rate of 2.58 crore samples was 7.73%.

Chittoor and Krishna reported three new deaths each while Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam reported two each. East Godavari, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported one death each. Five districts witnessed no death in the past day.

West Godavari reported 216 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (204), Nellore (194), Krishna (138), Guntur (137), East Godavari (137), Prakasam (104), Kadapa (79), Visakhapatnam (70), Vizianagaram (70), Srikakulam (39), Anantapur (29) and Kurnool (16).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,83,139), Chittoor (2,35,610), West Godavari (1,72,541), Guntur (1,70,978), Anantapur (1,56,838), Visakhapatnam (1,53,965), Nellore (1,38,104), Prakasam (1,32,177), Kurnool (1,23,628), Srikakulam (1,21,532), Krishna (1,11,985), Kadapa (1,11,771) and Vizianagaram (81,939).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2021 12:42:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/15-more-succumb-to-covid-in-ap/article35988441.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY