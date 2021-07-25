15 more succumb to COVID-19 in State

2,252 new infections reported, no death in four districts

COVID-19 claimed 15 lives in the State in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. As many as 2,252 new infections were reported during the period. The death toll increased to 13,256 and the cumulative tally of coronavirus cases jumped to 19,54,765.

The number of active cases slightly came down to 22,155 as 2,440 patients have recovered in the past day. The recovery rate and total recoveries stand at 98.19% and 19,19,354 respectively.

Of the 84,858 samples tested, 2.65% turned positive. The overall positivity rate of the 2.41 crore samples tested so far was 8.10%.

Chittoor district reported four deaths in the 24 hours while Krishna reported three and East Godavari two. Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported one death each. Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool and Vizianagaram reported no death in the past day.

All the districts reported less than 400 new infections while five districts reported less than 100.

More cases in E.G.

East Godavari reported 385 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (316), Nellore (269), Prakasam (241), Krishna (240), West Godavari (222), Guntur (171), Visakhapatnam (125), Kadapa (98), Srikakulam (64), Kurnool (53), Anantapur (41) and Vizianagaram (27).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,75,688), Chittoor (2,29,150), West Godavari (1,68,981), Guntur (1,67,109), Anantapur (1,55,978), Visakhapatnam (1,51,811), Nellore (1,33,037), Prakasam (1,28,357), Kurnool (1,23,081), Srikakulam (1,20,326), Kadapa (1,09,724), Krishna (1,07,310) and Vizianagaram (81,318).