15-month-old undergoes surgery for black fungus infection

92 patients being treated at GGH, Kakinada

The doctors of the Government General Hospital (GGH), Kakinada have performed the Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) on a 15-month-old boy, A. Janaki Nandan, who is suffering from Mucormycosis (black fungus) infection.

A native of Penugonda village of West Godavari district, Janaki Nandan was admitted to the GGH for a week ago. “On June 3, the GGH doctors performed the surgery. Janaki Nandan is out of danger and recovering from the infection. He is believed to be the youngest boy to undergo the FESS surgery for the black fungus in the country as per the government records” East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said on Monday.

State-of-the-art facility

Mr. Muralidhar Reddy said the GGH, Kakinada is equipped with the state-of-the-art medical infrastructure and expertise to treat Mucormycosis (black fungus) patients.

By Monday, 92 patients suffering from black fungus were undergoing treatment at the GGH and the doctors have performed surgery on 21 patients soi far.

Of the 92 patients, 73 were infected with the black fungus after they recovered from COVID-19. “As many as 152 black fungus patients from East and West Godavari districts have been admitted to the GGH, Kakinada till date,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy.

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and Mr. Muralidhar Reddy appreciated the efforts of the GGH-Kakinada doctors for the successful surgery. Those suffering from black fungus infection can undergo the test at the GGH, Kakinada.