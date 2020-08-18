15 launches permitted to operate in Godavari

Officials during a visit to flood-ravaged villages in Polavaram mandal in West Godavari district.

VELERUPADU (West Godavari)

18 August 2020 23:40 IST

Services had been suspended since Kachuluru boat tragedy

About 15 launches were permitted to operate in the Godavari after a gap of 11 months to facilitate rescue and rehabilitation operations during the floods.

Launches were being operated in Devipatnam, Polavaram, Velerupadu, V.R. Puram and other mandals to rescue the stranded persons. Officials were using the vessels to visit the flood-ravaged villages in East and West Godavari districts.

Boat services were suspended on September 15 last year after the Vasista Punnami Royal Boat mishap off Kachuluru village.

The private tourist boat carrying 76 persons capsized around 1 p.m. in the Godavari, which was in spate. Local tribal youth managed to save 25 tourists belonging to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A team led by expert swimmer of Kakinada, Dharmadi Satyam, retrieved the mangled boat stuck at a depth of 70 feet after more than 20 days.

The government had constituted a committee for drafting safety measures.

Earlier, about 70 launches and a few luxury boats, including some owned by AP Tourism, were operating in the river from the boarding points located at Bhadrachalam, Papikondalu, Singanapalli, Polavaram, Pochamma Gandi temple and Devipatnam.

Boat operators, who were operating from Rajamahendravaram, closed booking points after the boat tragedy and anchored the vessels at different places.

Following the requisitions from the West and East Godavari district Collectors, the port authorities permitted boats and issued orders on August 14. Accordingly, sarangs started operating the vessels from Monday.

Word of caution

Kakinada in-charge Port Officer G.V. Raghava Rao said technical staff declared about 19 vessels fit after thorough scrutiny. “We gave temporary licences for the vessels for 45 days,” Mr. Rao said. Polavaram Sub-Collector R.V. Suryanarayana said that only launches can be operated in the Godavari, which is in spate, with expert drivers and crew.

“Instructions have been given to fishermen and tribal people not to venture into the river on country boats as it is not safe,” the Sub-Collector, who is also ITDA Project Officer, said.