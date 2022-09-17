Andhra Pradesh

15 junior colleges to get a facelift in East Godavari

MP Margani Bharat and Collector K. Madhavilatha at the launch of works under Naadu-Nedu at Government Junior College in Rajamahendravaram.

Local MP Margani Bharat on Saturday claimed that the State government’s policy on the renovation of junior colleges under the Naadu-Nedu scheme would change the face of Intermediate education in the State. 

Mr. Bharat and East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha on Saturday launched renovation works of Rajahmundry Government Junior College taken up at a cost of Rs.1.47 crore. 

Addressing the gathering of students, Mr. Bharat said that the State government was striving to liberate the Intermediate education from the clutches of private educational institutions by providing infrastructure and quality instruction in government institutions.

The Collector said 15 Government Junior Colleges would be renovated under the Naadu-Nedu scheme in East Godavari district. A sum of Rs.79 lakh had been granted for Government Junior College at Dowleswaram and Rs.68 lakh for Government Junior College, Muramanda.


