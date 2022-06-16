15 injured as RTC bus goes off road

June 16, 2022 20:40 IST

Fifteen passengers were injured when an APSRTC bus proceeding to Anantapur swerved off the road and ploughed into an agriculture field near Vadiyampet the outskirts of Anantapur on Thursday. While there were no major injuries, all the passengers were brought to Government General Hospital at Anantapur for treatment.

To the passengers’ bad luck, the transformer of the casualty block of the GGH was damaged due rain and gales on Wednesday. The power generators in the hospital, which were repaired recently, were switched on, but due to overloading they tripped frequently and it took about 15 minutes to set everything right. Meanwhile, the doctors and paramedical personnel at the hospital treated the injured passengers under the lights of their cellphones for some time.

With the visuals of patients being treated under cellphone lights going viral on social media, it drew the attention of the Health Secretary. Things were later set right by lowering the load by switching off the air-conditioners.