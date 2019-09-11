15 injured as parapet wall collapses during Muharram procession

At least 15 persons sustained injuries after the parapet wall of a building crashed on people during a Muharram procession at B. Tandrapadu village of Kurnool mandal on Monday night.

According to the police, of the injured, three sustained serious injuries, while the others suffered minor injuries.

Kurnool Taluk Police Station Circle Inspector G. Obulesu said the injured had been shifted to Kurnool government hospital.

“The severely injured persons are also being treated at the Kurnool government general hospital. Most of the people have been discharged,” he added.

A video making circles in social media showed hundreds of people witnessing the ‘Peerla Panduga’ procession from the rooftops of houses.

The police officer said the parapet wall of a house crashed on the people as too many people were leaning on the wall. “The wall could not take the weight, which resulted in it giving away,” he said.

“The people on the roof, along with the debris fell on the people standing below. However, because it was about a 10 feet fall, most escaped without injuries,” he added.

Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan visited the people receiving treatment in Kurnool government general hospital, and ordered the hospital staff to give them proper treatment.