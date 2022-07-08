15 injured as KSRTC bus rams lorry near Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh

The KSRTC bus that rammed a lorry at Puthalapattu in Chittoor district on Friday,. | Photo Credit:

Fifteen passengers of a KSRTC bus bound for Tirupati from Chikmagalur were injured when the bus rammed a lorry on a culvert close to Rangampeta Cross near Puthalapattu, 20 km from here, in the early hours of Friday.

The Puthalapattu police said the injured included seven women and a driver. While four of them received severe injuries, others received minor injuries and were rushed to the District Hospital at Chittoor. All the injured belonged to Chickaballapur town and were discharged in the evening.

Police suspect that the accident could have occurred due to poor visibility following heavy rain. A case was registered. Both the damaged vehicles were shifted to the area police station.