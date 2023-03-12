March 12, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha and municipal commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar on Sunday unveiled a 15-foot fibre statue of Mahatma Gandhi to mark the 93 rd anniversary of salt satyagraha at Vivekananda Circle in Rajamahendravaram city.

On March 12, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi launched salt satyagraha, known as Dandi March, against tax on salt at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

Addressing a gathering, Ms. Madhavilatha said 11 more statues of freedom fighters would be unveiled at Vivekananda Circle by April 6 as part of the city beautification plan. The 11 statues would depict the Dandi March. “The public is invited to suggest a new name for the Vivekananda Junction,” added Ms. Madhavilatha.

Mahatma’s visit

Mr. Dinesh Kumar said salt satyagraha project celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Rajamahendravaram city. “Mahatma Gandhi visited Rajamahendravaram five times during the freedom struggle,” he added.

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat said the celebrations would end on April 5. Various programmes would be organised in the city.

Kambala Cheruvu

Ms. Madhavilatha said the beautification of Kambala Cheruvu would be completed by April 10. The construction of a cable bridge over the pond is also under way, she added.