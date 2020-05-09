15 fresh cases detected in Vijayawada

As many as 15 fresh positive COVID-19 cases were detected in the city which has turned into one of the hotspots. On Saturday, Krishna district reported 16 fresh cases and 15 of them were detected in the city while the other one was detected in Machilipatnam.

So far the district has reported 338 cases, of them more than 280 cases are from the city. Among the fresh cases in city eight are from Krishnalanka, two from Ajith Singh Nagar. Other cases were detected in Tikkle Road, Moghalrajpuram, Kandrika, Gollapalem Gattu, Wynchpet and others. As most of the cases are from Krishnalanka and Karmika Nagar areas District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz and others inspected Karmika Nagar area on Saturday.

Meanwhile, authorities concerned have imposed a fine of ₹10, 000 on Walmart's Best Price store near the city for violation of social distancing rules. Officials who inspected the store on Friday found that some of the customers, store manager and other staff were not wearing the mandatory face masks. Also, they reportedly found the presence of children and senior citizens in the store.