15-day bus yatra begins demanding SCS for State

January 25, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi and student leaders of several Left parties launched a 15-day bus yatra from Ambedkar Statue here on Wednesday demanding Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, funds for new Railway Zone, Kadapa Steel Plant under the SAIL, and fulfilment of all promises made in the 2014 A.P. Reorganisation Act.

Samithi convener Chalasani Srinivas, Communist Party of India leader K. Ramakrishna and others demanded the resignation of all YSRCP Members of Parliament for their failure to bring the SCS as promised before the 2019 elections. The yatra was begin from Hindupur on January 22, but the State government did not allow, hence we are beginning today, the leaders pointed out.

“At a time when the BJP and the YSRCP give a picture as though the SCS status for the States was a closed chapter with people at various levels in the government speaking about it, many States continue to enjoy the status till 2027. Andhra Pradesh was neither given the benefit of Special Category status nor the financial support that it entails,” said Mr. Chalasani Srinivas.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is keeping quiet on the issue and does not speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this topic for reasons best known to him, said Mr. Ramakrishna. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Obul Kondareddy alleged that the Y.S. Jagan government cheated the people as he had promised to get the SCS if he got all the MP seats in the State. “No package was given in the place of the SCS, or special funds (Bundelkhand package) for the backward Rayalaseema and North Andhra,” he pointed out.