₹1.5 cr. released to ensure water supply in remote areas of Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao on Saturday said that ₹1.5 crore had been released to improve water supply to remote villages of all 34 mandals of the district.

While reviewing water scarcity in the district, he said that officials should prepare an action plan and buy required material with prior approval from the respective MLAs. He said that repairs for pumps and pipelines should be done on a priority basis. He directed the officials to upload pending bills worth ₹8 lakh on CFMS portal immediately. He said that the pending bills should be cleared by March 31 so that the next works would be taken up in a systematic way.

Several senior officials including District Water Management Agency Additional Director Kalyan Chakravarthi were present.


