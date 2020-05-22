15 COVID-19 patients discharged in Chittoor

Four persons from Rayalaseema districts undergoing treatment at the State COVID-19 Hospital on the SVIMS campus were discharged on Friday.

Patients will several comorbidities are normally sent to this hospital for treatment. Similarly, 11 more patients hailing from Chittoor district were discharged from SVR Ruia Government General Hospital.

The discharged patients include a 71-year-old from Ananthapuram, a 58-year-old from Kadapa and two from Chittoor district, aged 51 and 38 years, hailing from Tirupati Rural and Madanapalle. SVIMS Medical Superintendent Dr. Ram stated that nasopharyngeal samples were taken from 300 persons at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) located in the hospital.

Similarly, 11 COVID-19 cases admitted to Ruia’s isolation ward were discharged after they tested negative after undergoing treatment. The discharged persons include four from Pichatur, two from Nagalapuram, one each from Satyavedu, Nagari, Srikalahasti, V. Kota and Tirupati. The discharged patients were given a warm farewell, along with a directive to undergo home quarantine for fourteen days.