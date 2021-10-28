15 companies of Central forces to be deployed for Badvel by-election

Officials discuss arrangements for ensuring a free and fair election

Fifteen companies of Central forces will be deployed for the ensuing by-election to the Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency.

As campaign drew to a close on Wednesday evening, the official machinery, led by Returning Officer Ketan Garg, got down to finalise the arrangements at the 281 polling stations in the constituency and the security reinforcement required to ensure a free and fair election.

As per the list released by the election officials, there are 2,15,292 voters in the constituency. The mandal-wise break-up is as follows: Kalasapadu (25,262), Porumamilla (48,021), S.A. Kasinayana (22,298), B. Kodur (15,070), Badvel (40,735), Atlur (19,413) and Gopavaram (44,493). Women voters form 50% in every mandal.

COVID-19 testing camp

As a preventive measure, the officials were making sure that all the staff members drafted for poll duty had been inoculated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Every polling station will have a COVID-19 testing camp along with a doctor, an ANM, an ASHA worker,” Mr. Garg told a preparatory meeting of the police, CRPF, CISF, and BSF officials and staff members.

“Those who test positive will be given an opportunity to cast their vote between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.,” he said

SP’s warning

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise without fear as the department had stepped up security. While appealing to non-locals to leave the constituency, he warned hotels, kalyana mandapams and convention centres not to provide accommodation to outsiders.

“Anyone found transporting voters to the polling stations will also be arrested and such vehicles will be seized,” he said.

Mr. Anburajan also hinted at the use of CCTV and body-worn cameras in the vicinity of polling stations, and warned anti-social elements not to vitiate the atmosphere by preventing the movement of or exerting pressure on voters, spreading rumours or resorting to violence.

In the same vein, he also warned the candidates in the fray not to allure the voters by offering money, goodies or liquor.