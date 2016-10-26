Andhra Pradesh

15 arrested on charges of murder

The police arrested 15 persons in connection with the case of murder of Boya Nallanna, 32, in C. Belagal in Kurnool district on Tuesday.

Nallanna was allegedly attacked by the accused in a row on drawing water to fields on October 14 and he succumbed to injuries in Kurnool general hospital on October 20, SP A. Ravikrishna said on Tuesday. The arrested were Boya Tipanna, Boya Nallanna, Boya Ramanjaneyulu, Boya Krishna, Boya Bangi Ramudu, Boya Muniswamy, Boya Sekhar, Boya Venkatesh, Boya Bajari, B Tirumalesh, Boya Maddileti, Boya Siva, Boya Chinna Muneppa, Boya Rameswari and Boya Malleswari, all of C. Belagal.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:06:46 AM |

