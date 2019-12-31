Andhra Pradesh

14th Global Healthcare Summit in Vizag in 2021

Over 500 doctors from several countries to participate in the event

Visakhapatnam will host the prestigious three-day 14th Global Healthcare Summit from January 3, 2021.

Being organised by American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), the conference will see the participation of over 500 doctors from the US, Australia, Britain and other countries. The brochure of the summit was released on Monday by MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana.

The focus of the Global Health Summit is an Indian-centric approach, with special events such as global impact and India’s contribution in providing cost-effective medicines and addressing shortage of healthcare professionals.

AAPI president for 2020-21 Sudhakar Jonnalagadda told reporters that for the past 12 years, AAPI members had collaborated with several professional medical associations, academic institutions, the Government of India and made significant contribution towards addressing diabetes with the launch of Sevak programme and CPR-AED training for first responders with expert faculty from the American University of Antigua.

Dr. Sudhakar said that they would involve the State Government and the district administration in organising the event.

He said AAPI is the largest ethnic medical organisation in the United States representing over 60,000 doctors of Indian-origin practising in America. The organisation founded in 1982 spearheads legislative, educational, charitable and philanthropic initiatives in India and the United States. AAPI headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois serves as an umbrella organisation for over 150 local chapters.

