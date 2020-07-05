148 new cases take tally to 1,955 in East Godavari

KAKINADA

This is the highest single-day spike in the district so far

East Godavari district witnessed the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases as 148 persons have been tested positive over the past 24 hours ending Sunday morning.

As many as 59 cases have been reported in Rajamahendravaram urban alone, according to the health bulletin issued on Sunday morning. The Rajamahendravaram rural has witnessed 13 cases while Kakinada urban witnessed 11 cases. The total number of cases in the the district is 1,955 by Sunday morning.

