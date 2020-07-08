147 test positive for COVID in East Godavari

KAKINADA

08 July 2020 23:27 IST

A total of 147 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 across East Godavari district since Tuesday morning.

As many as 67 of them belong to Kakinada Urban and 14 from Rajamahendravaram Urban area. According to the health bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 2,424 as of Wednesday morning.

Advertising

Advertising