Andhra Pradesh

147 test positive for COVID in East Godavari

A total of 147 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 across East Godavari district since Tuesday morning.

As many as 67 of them belong to Kakinada Urban and 14 from Rajamahendravaram Urban area. According to the health bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 2,424 as of Wednesday morning.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2020 11:32:14 PM

