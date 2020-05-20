145 Telugus return to Vijayawada from London

The first repatriation flight from London with 145 passengers on board landed at the Gannavaram airport near Vijayawada at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Airport Director G. Madhusudhan Rao said it was a transit flight that came via Mumbai. All passengers were made to undergo screening for coronavirus before they could reach the immigration counter. The government has made all arrangements for Telugu people returning home from abroad through special flights arranged by the Centre as part of the Vande Bharat Mission.
COVID-19 protocol
“All the passengers approached five different counters set up in a hall for thermal screening and other health protocol. They were given Indian SIM (Subscriber Identification Module) cards by the government before being led to their respective district counters where they exercised the option of government and paid quarantine. Home quarantine was not allowed for the passengers,” said Mr. Madhusudhan Rao. Buses were kept ready outside the airport terminal to take the passengers to their respective districts.
Mr. Madhusudhan Rao said a direct flight from Jeddah was scheduled to land at Gannavaram Airport on Wednesday night and one flight each on Thursday and Friday from Kuwait.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism