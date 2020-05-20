145 Telugus return to Vijayawada from London

The first repatriation flight from London with 145 passengers on board landed at the Gannavaram airport near Vijayawada at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Airport Director G. Madhusudhan Rao said it was a transit flight that came via Mumbai. All passengers were made to undergo screening for coronavirus before they could reach the immigration counter. The government has made all arrangements for Telugu people returning home from abroad through special flights arranged by the Centre as part of the Vande Bharat Mission.

COVID-19 protocol

“All the passengers approached five different counters set up in a hall for thermal screening and other health protocol. They were given Indian SIM (Subscriber Identification Module) cards by the government before being led to their respective district counters where they exercised the option of government and paid quarantine. Home quarantine was not allowed for the passengers,” said Mr. Madhusudhan Rao. Buses were kept ready outside the airport terminal to take the passengers to their respective districts.

Mr. Madhusudhan Rao said a direct flight from Jeddah was scheduled to land at Gannavaram Airport on Wednesday night and one flight each on Thursday and Friday from Kuwait.