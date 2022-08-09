Andhra Pradesh

145 families shifted to relief camps from West Godavari village

Collector P. Prasanthi enquiring about the safety of the bunds and the flood situation at Yenamadurru drain in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Rajulapudi SrinivasAugust 09, 2022 21:13 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 21:13 IST

About 145 families were shifted to rehabilitation centres from Duvva village, Tanuku mandal, West Godavari district on Tuesday as the Yerrakaluva started to swell.

The low-lying areas in Bhimavaram may get submerged as Yenamadurru and Nandamuru drains were overflowing due to heavy rain in the catchment areas in the Agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Eluru districts, said West Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi.

An alert had been sounded and irrigation officials deployed on the canal bunds to prevent breaches. Instructions had been given to keep sand bags ready to strengthen weak spots on the bunds, the Collector, who visited the low-lying areas in Bhimavaram town on Tuesday, said.

Narsapuram Sub-Collector C. Vishnu Charan visited the flooded areas in Duvva and interacted with the residents in the relief camp. He enquired about the supply of food and medicines to them.

“If the water level rises further in the Yerrakaluva and Yenamaduru drains, about 12 villages in Palakoderu, Pedapadu, Bhimavaram, Tanuku and Tadepalli mandals will be inundated, and necessary steps are being taken to shift the residents, if necessary,” Ms. Prasanthi told The Hindu.

Tom-Tom

Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh alerted the Polavaram, Velerupadu, Kukunur, Buttaigudem and Jeelugumilli mandal Tahsildars (MROs) and directed them to evacuate the affected villages as the flood level in Godavari was rising.

“Tom-Tom has been arranged in Koida, Repakagommu, Katukuru, Thondipaka, Modela, Kacharam, Perantallapalli, Pusalagondi, Tellagondi and other habitations on the riverbed,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

The AP Transco, Tribal Welfare, Medical and Health, Irrigation and other departments personnel were asked to take measures to prevent human and animal loss during the floods.

“We are monitoring the rainfall and the flood situation in the catchment areas and in the Godavari river. If the flood level rises further, more hamlets would be evacuated,” the Collector said.

