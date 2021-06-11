₹1,448 crore sanctioned for development of Krishnapatnam Port

GUNTUR

11 June 2021 23:35 IST

The State government has given administrative sanction for ₹1,448 crore to promote the development of Krishnapatnam Port in Nellore district.

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) and NICDIT have jointly formed as a SPV (NKICDL) with equity participation of Central and State governments to establish, promote and facilitate the development of Krishnapatnam Industrial Node under the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor project.

Advertising

Advertising

Job creation

The development works are spread over 2,500 acres, which will generate around one million direct and indirect jobs by the year 2040 in sectors such as food processing, automobile and auto components, textile and wearing apparels, chemical, pharmaceutical, manufacturing of electrical equipment and manufacturing of computer electronics and optical products.

The Krishnapatnam Industrial Node is being developed with infrastructure consisting of roads, bridges, utilities, STP, CETP and solid waste management, administrative building, power supply system and water Supply system.

Judicial preview

The tender document has been uploaded on the website of Judicial preview for the general public.

Interested parties can offer their comments and suggestions, in any, within seven working days through the website or e-mail. Website link is https://judicialpreview.ap.gov.in