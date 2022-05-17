₹144 cr. disbursed to 2.61 lakh farmers in Krishna, NTR dists.

Rythu Bharosa event held at Pedana, Jaggaiahpeta

Over ₹144.03 crore financial aid has been disbursed to more than 2.61 lakh farmers in Krishna and NTR districts as part of the Statewide Rythu Bharosa scheme programme on Monday.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh along with Krishna district officials took part in the district-level programme conducted at the Pedana market. He said 1,40,165 farmers in the district received ₹77.09 crore in their bank accounts under the YSR Rythu Bharosa and PM Kisan schemes.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to the welfare of farmers.

In NTR district, Collector S. Dilli Rao along with the Government Whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu and Nandigama MLA M. Jaganmohan Rao took part in the district-level programme at Jaggaiahpeta.

Mr. Dilli Rao said ₹66.94 crore had been disbursed to 1,21,771 farmers, including 220 farmers cultivating farmlands in tribal areas.

Under the schemes, each farmer is to get ₹13,500 in two phases in a year. Of the ₹7,500 to be given in the first phase, ₹5,500 has been disbursed to each farmer in the State, according to officials.