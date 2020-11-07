₹143 crore disbursed under Kapu Nestham Phase-2

Minister for BC Welfare Ch. Venugopala Krishna on Saturday credited ₹143 crore into the bank accounts of 95,245 beneficiaries under the second phase of ‘YSR Kapu Nestam’ scheme.

On the occasion, Mr. Venugopala Krishna said the government was committed to the welfare of women from Kapu, Balija, Ontari and Telaga communities.

Under the above scheme, each beneficiary would be receiving ₹ 15,000 as financial assistance.

Although the scheme was launched in June, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave an opportunity for those who were left out to apply within a month, and now all those eligible women were being provided with the financial assistance.

With Saturday’s remittance, a total of 3,30,605 women benefited under the scheme to the tune of approximately ₹ 496 crore.

Mr. Venugopala Krishna said over ₹ 5,542 crore was spent on the Kapu welfare through Kapu Corporation in the last 16 months.

Kapu Corporation chairman Jakkampudi Raja said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled almost 90% of the poll promises in just 16 months of forming the government, with priority to the welfare of Backward Classes, Kapus and minorities.