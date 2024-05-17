1,426 seized turtles released into reservoir in Rampa Agency

RAMPACHODAVARAM

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forest Department officials on Friday released 1,426 Indian Flat-shelled Turtles (Lissemys punctate) into the Musurumilli reservoir on the outskirts of Rampachodavaram in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

On May 16, the Folkspeta Forest Range staff seized 1,589 turtles while two persons were transporting them in a van from Ramachandrapuram in East Godavari district to Malkangiri district in Odisha via Rampachodavaram. The turtles were packed in gunny bags.

Folkspeta Forest Ranger Karunakar said that the accused have sourced the turtles from Ramachandrapuram area for exporting them to Odisha. “As many as 163 turtles have died in the van itself during the seizure. The rest have been released into the Musurumilli reservoir,” Mr. Karunakar told The Hindu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.