14,238 seized liquor bottles destroyed

In a joint operation, the Krishna district police and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) destroyed liquor worth about ₹75 lakh, at the Police Parade Grounds here on Friday.
Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K.V. Mohan Rao, SEB Director P.H.D. Ramakrishna, Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, SEB Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vakul Jindal and other officers destroyed the liquor stocks.
“We destroyed the liquor as per the AP Excise (Amendment) Act, issued on July 2. The district SP, SEB officials, Excise Deputy Commissioner, who are the district executive magistrate rank officers can destroy the seized stocks,” said Mr. Ravindranath.
Mr. Ramakrishna said the stocks were seized in 312 cases in the last few days and praised the SEB ASP and his team for checking liquor smuggling.
“Instructions have been given to step up vigil on liquor on sand smuggling on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana borders. The stocks wer seized under 10 police stations limits, particularly on the State borders,” said Mr. Mohan Rao.
Mr. Jindal said the destroyed stocks included Non-Duty Paid liquor (NDLP) smuggled from the neighbouring State and some local brands. A report would be submitted to the court on the stocks destroyed along with the proofs, the official said.
“For the first time in the State we destroyed the liquor stocks after AP Excise Act was amended. More raids will be conducted on ID liquor manufacturing units and on illegal transportation of sand and liquor,” Mr. Ravindranath added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath