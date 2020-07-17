14,238 seized liquor bottles destroyed

In a joint operation, the Krishna district police and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) destroyed liquor worth about ₹75 lakh, at the Police Parade Grounds here on Friday.

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K.V. Mohan Rao, SEB Director P.H.D. Ramakrishna, Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, SEB Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vakul Jindal and other officers destroyed the liquor stocks.

“We destroyed the liquor as per the AP Excise (Amendment) Act, issued on July 2. The district SP, SEB officials, Excise Deputy Commissioner, who are the district executive magistrate rank officers can destroy the seized stocks,” said Mr. Ravindranath.

Mr. Ramakrishna said the stocks were seized in 312 cases in the last few days and praised the SEB ASP and his team for checking liquor smuggling.

“Instructions have been given to step up vigil on liquor on sand smuggling on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana borders. The stocks wer seized under 10 police stations limits, particularly on the State borders,” said Mr. Mohan Rao.

Mr. Jindal said the destroyed stocks included Non-Duty Paid liquor (NDLP) smuggled from the neighbouring State and some local brands. A report would be submitted to the court on the stocks destroyed along with the proofs, the official said.

“For the first time in the State we destroyed the liquor stocks after AP Excise Act was amended. More raids will be conducted on ID liquor manufacturing units and on illegal transportation of sand and liquor,” Mr. Ravindranath added.