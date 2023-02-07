ADVERTISEMENT

₹14.13-crore budget for libraries in AP’s Godavari region

February 07, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

East Godavari Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha (ZGS) general body on Tuesday approved a ₹14.13-crore budget for 2023-24 with focus on digitisation and procurement of audio, and visual equipment in the libraries of East Godavari, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada and a portion of Alluri Sitaramaraju districts. The ₹14.13-crore budget was approved at the general body meeting headed by East Godavari ZGS Chairperson Doolam Padma in Kakinada city.

In an official release, Ms. Padma said that libraries in the Godavari region that had completed digitisation would get new computers. “More funding will be given for the procurement of audio and visual equipment,” she added. ZGS Secretary V.L.N.S.V. Prasad and other members were present.

The East Godavari ZGS has not been reconstituted after the reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US