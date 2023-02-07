₹14.13-crore budget for libraries in AP’s Godavari region

February 07, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - KAKINADA

East Godavari Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha (ZGS) general body on Tuesday approved a ₹14.13-crore budget for 2023-24 with focus on digitisation and procurement of audio, and visual equipment in the libraries of East Godavari, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada and a portion of Alluri Sitaramaraju districts. The ₹14.13-crore budget was approved at the general body meeting headed by East Godavari ZGS Chairperson Doolam Padma in Kakinada city.

In an official release, Ms. Padma said that libraries in the Godavari region that had completed digitisation would get new computers. “More funding will be given for the procurement of audio and visual equipment,” she added. ZGS Secretary V.L.N.S.V. Prasad and other members were present.

The East Godavari ZGS has not been reconstituted after the reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh districts.