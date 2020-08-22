‘14,000 tribals in 80 villages affected in East Godavari’

Joint Collector Ch. Kirthi (second from right) interacting with tribal families affected by the Godavari floods, at Devipatnam in East Godavari Agency on Friday.

RAMPACHODAVARAM (EAST GODAVARI)

22 August 2020 08:23 IST

Minister for BC Welfare Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Friday said that nearly 14,000 tribal people in 80 habitations had been affected by floods in the Godavari in the East Godavari Agency.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna inspected a flood relief centre in Rampachodavaram, where he inquired about the facilities and assured of timely support for the affected people from the government to lead their regular life by offering compensation to the crops or houses damaged during the flood.

East Godavari Joint Collector (Development) Ch. Kirthi on Friday inspected the tribal habitations affected by the flood in Devipatnam mandal in Rampa Agency.

Ms. Kirthi inspected relief operations at Ganugulagondi, Enugulagondi, Agraharam and Moolapadu in Devipatnam mandal. The families in these four habitations did not leave their habitations, expressing fear of the spread of COVID-19.

Acording to East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, over one lakh people have been affected by the flood. Nearly 43,000 of them have been affected in Konaseema area alone as hundreds of houses remain under a sheet of water.

He said over 51,000 people affected by the flood were in relief camps and they would be housed there for some days. As many as 339 boats were involved in relief operations.