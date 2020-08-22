‘14,000 tribals in 80 villages affected in East Godavari’

Minister for BC Welfare Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Friday said that nearly 14,000 tribal people in 80 habitations had been affected by floods in the Godavari in the East Godavari Agency.
Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna inspected a flood relief centre in Rampachodavaram, where he inquired about the facilities and assured of timely support for the affected people from the government to lead their regular life by offering compensation to the crops or houses damaged during the flood.
East Godavari Joint Collector (Development) Ch. Kirthi on Friday inspected the tribal habitations affected by the flood in Devipatnam mandal in Rampa Agency.
Ms. Kirthi inspected relief operations at Ganugulagondi, Enugulagondi, Agraharam and Moolapadu in Devipatnam mandal. The families in these four habitations did not leave their habitations, expressing fear of the spread of COVID-19.
Acording to East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, over one lakh people have been affected by the flood. Nearly 43,000 of them have been affected in Konaseema area alone as hundreds of houses remain under a sheet of water.
He said over 51,000 people affected by the flood were in relief camps and they would be housed there for some days. As many as 339 boats were involved in relief operations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath