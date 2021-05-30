₹14,000 crore to be spent on agriculture infra, says A.P. Agriculture Minister

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu addressing a press meet in Kakinada on Sunday.

KAKINADA

30 May 2021 22:37 IST

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Sunday stated that the State government would spend ₹14,000 crore on agriculture marketing system and godown space in the next three years.

Mr. Kannababu announced this while speaking to reporters on the completion of two years of the YSRCP government’s rule in the State. “The budget of ₹14,000 crore will be spent on village godowns, cold storages and bulk milk centres by the end of the tenure of Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

"The State government has set a record by disbursing ₹83,000 crore of aid under various farmers’ welfare programmes in the field of agriculture over the past two years. Such a huge disbursement will have an impact on the farm sector in coming years,” said Mr. Kannababu.

Mr. Kannababu claimed that developmental works worth ₹146 crore have been taken up in the Kakinada Rural Assembly segment since 2019.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha Viswanath and other senior YSRCP leaders celebrated the completion of two years of the YSRCP assuming power, at the residence of Mr. Kannababu here on Sunday.