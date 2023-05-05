1400-year-old Gangamma temple in Tirupati renovated, consecrated

May 05, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Thathayagunta Gangamma temple, located in the heart of Tirupati and having a history of over 1400 years, was formally consecrated with ‘Maha Kumbhabhishekam’ ceremony, which ended on Friday, coinciding with the full moon.

The temple renovation was taken up after nearly half a century at the behest of legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. The massive exercise entailed rebuilding the precincts, modernisation of the Gopuram, sanctification of the deity and widening of the public roads leading to the shrine. The plan was executed by the Endowments Department, TTD and the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT).

Since the goddess is revered as the younger sister of Lord Venkateswara, a significant connection has been established between the folk temple and TTD, with the latter starting a practice of offering ‘Saarey’, a set of goodies, as the birthday gift from the elder brother at Tirumala to the temple of the goddess downhill.

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s pontiff Sri Vijayendra Saraswati, who supervised the pooja and poured the sacred water atop the temple’s newly erected canopy, noted the coincidence of the Gangamma temple’s consecration happening in the same year as the Ganga Pushkaram.

Venerated destination

The seer termed Tirupati a holy destination with ancient shrines, hillocks, valleys and waterfalls, with a lot of mythological and historical significance attached to each.

Visakha Sarada Peetham seer Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati advised all governments to take up renovation of dilapidated temples to usher in an era of prosperity. Both the seers recalled Mr. Karunakar Reddy’s contribution to the development of Tirumala temple during his previous stint as TTD chairman.

Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja, Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav and Deputy Mayor B. Abhinay Reddy participated in the event.